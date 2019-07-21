subscribe to newsletter
25.75 26.15
28.75 29.4
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Police Open 33 Cases On Violations During Voting In Rada Election As Of 5 PM
21 July 2019, Sunday, 17:36 11
Politics 2019-07-21T17:45:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Police Open 33 Cases On Violations During Voting In Rada Election As Of 5 PM

Police Open 33 Cases On Violations During Voting In Rada Election As Of 5 PM

Police opened 33 criminal proceedings on the facts of violations during the voting in the parliamentary election as of 5 p.m., Sunday.

Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Stoiko has said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the police received 1,614 reports of crimes.

A total of 33 criminal proceedings were opened.

A total of 41 administrative protocols on violators were compiled.

Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions are the leaders in the number of recorded violations.

The facts of illegal campaigning and obstruction of voting are the most numerable violations recorded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 35.77% of voters in 103 of 199 districts in all regions voted in the snap parliamentary election as of 4 p.m.

Больше новостей о: national police violation voting voting station snap parliamentary election election 2019

Archive
News
Voter Turnout 3% In Australia, 20% In Japan, 28% In South Korea 19:44
36.59% Of Voters In 198 Of 199 Constituencies Of All Regions Vote In Rada Election As Of 4 PM 18:38
Emergency Service Finds 12 Explosive Items At Mayorske Checkpoint As Of 5 PM 17:58
Police Open 33 Cases On Violations During Voting In Rada Election As Of 5 PM 17:36
33.80% Of Voters In 5 Of 199 Constituencies Vote In Rada Election As Of 4 PM 16:28
more news
Rada Election Starts In Ukraine 08:32
36.59% Of Voters In 198 Of 199 Constituencies Of All Regions Vote In Rada Election As Of 4 PM 18:38
33.80% Of Voters In 5 Of 199 Constituencies Vote In Rada Election As Of 4 PM 16:28
Zelenskyy Does Not Want New Prime Minister To Be Leader Of Rada Faction Or Former Government Head 15:29
Zelenskyy Votes In Rada Election 15:18
more news
36.59% Of Voters In 198 Of 199 Constituencies Of All Regions Vote In Rada Election As Of 4 PM 18:38
Zelenskyy Does Not Want New Prime Minister To Be Leader Of Rada Faction Or Former Government Head 15:29
Emergency Service Finds 12 Explosive Items At Mayorske Checkpoint As Of 5 PM 17:58
Zelenskyy Votes In Rada Election 15:18
National Police Interrogates Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin In Case Of Murder Of Journalist Sheremet 15:36
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok