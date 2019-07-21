Police Open 33 Cases On Violations During Voting In Rada Election As Of 5 PM

Police opened 33 criminal proceedings on the facts of violations during the voting in the parliamentary election as of 5 p.m., Sunday.

Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Stoiko has said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the police received 1,614 reports of crimes.

A total of 33 criminal proceedings were opened.

A total of 41 administrative protocols on violators were compiled.

Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions are the leaders in the number of recorded violations.

The facts of illegal campaigning and obstruction of voting are the most numerable violations recorded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 35.77% of voters in 103 of 199 districts in all regions voted in the snap parliamentary election as of 4 p.m.