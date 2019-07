33.80% Of Voters In 5 Of 199 Constituencies Vote In Rada Election As Of 4 PM

A total of 33.80% of voters in five out of 199 constituencies voted in the snap parliamentary election as of 4 p.m.

This follows from the data of the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports:

Region (diapason of constituencies) Voter activity, % In Ukraine 33.80 Vinnytsia region (11-18) No data Volyn region (19-23) No data Dnipropetrovsk region (24-40) No data Donetsk region (41-61) 22.31 Zhytomyr region (62-67) 35.81 Zakarpattia region (68-73) No data Zaporizhia region (74-82) No data Ivano-Frankivsk region (83-89) No data Kyiv region (90-98) No data Kirovohrad region (99-103) No data Luhansk region (104-114) No data Lviv region (115-126) 32.07 Mykolayiv region (127-132) No data Odesa region (133-143) No data Poltava region (144-151) No data Rivne region (152-156) No data Sumy region (157-162) No data Ternopil region (163-167) No data Kharkiv region (168-181) 35.57 Kherson region (182-186) No data Khmelnytskyi region (187-193) No data Cherkasy region (194-200) No data Chernivtsi region (201-204) No data Chernihiv region (205-210) No data Kyiv (211-223) No data

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first round of presidential election, as of 11 a.m., the voter turnout was 16.65%, and in the second round - 18.14%.