4% Of Voters In Constituency In Australia Vote In Rada Election

4% of voters in the constituency in Australia have voted in the parliamentary election.\r\nThe Ukrainian Embassy in Australia has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\n"In Australia, the voting at the polling station No. 900001, located at the Ukrainian Embassy in Canberra, has ended," reads the statement.\r\nAccording to the report, 57 people took part in the election to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which is 4% of all registered voters.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, July 21, at 8 a.m., voting in the snap parliamentary election began in Ukraine.