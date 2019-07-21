National Police Interrogates Ex-Prosecutor General Shokin In Case Of Murder Of Journalist Sheremet

The National Police interrogated former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin in the investigation of the case of the murder of the Ukrainska Pravda journalist Pavel Sheremet.

The speaker of the National Police, Yaroslav Trakalo, said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“He was interrogated in the case,” he said.

However, he did not specify exactly when Shokin was interrogated.

The former prosecutor general was interrogated as a witness.

According to journalists, Shokin was interrogated a few days ago, his interrogation was one of the last that took place.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, Head of the National Police Sergey Kniazev, and Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Hrytsak to report on the progress of the investigation into the Sheremet murder on July 23.

On July 20, 2016, the car in which Sheremet was driving was blown up in the Kyiv downtown.

The National Police called the murder of Sheremet a highly qualified crime with little or no evidence and it is difficult to predict any prospects for investigating the case.