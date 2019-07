Zelenskyy Does Not Want New Prime Minister To Be Leader Of Rada Faction Or Former Government Head

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not want the new prime minister to be the leader of the Verkhovna Rada faction or the former head of government.

He told this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency report.

Zelenskyy noted that he was already holding consultations on the candidacy of the prime minister.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, July 21, voting in parliamentary election began in Ukraine.

Voting will last until 08:00 p.m.