21 July 2019, Sunday, 15:18 15
Politics 2019-07-21T18:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Votes In Rada Election

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voted in the snap parliamentary election on July 21.

A correspondent of Ukrainian News Agency reported from the scene.

Zelenskyy refused to name the party he voted for.

"I have no right. You know why. Enough fines, it seems to me," the President said.

The head of state hopes for a fair and rightful election.

“We should already with you lift the immunity,” he answered the question of journalists about the first draft laws that Zelenskyy would register in the new parliament.

The politician added that the Servant of the People party does not intend to form a coalition in the parliament with the old parties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, July 21, voting in the snap parliamentary election began in Ukraine.

Voting will last until 8 p.m.

