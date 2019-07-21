subscribe to newsletter
Rada Election Starts In Ukraine

On Sunday, July 21, at 08:00 a.m., voting in the snap election of Members of Parliament started in Ukraine.

Voting will last until 8:00 p.m., Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Almost 30 million Ukrainians will be able to vote on 300,000 polling stations in 199 constituencies (except for the occupied territories of Donbas and Russia-annexed Crimea), and another 0.5 million - on 101 polling stations in 72 foreign countries (in Russia voting is not organized).

Election is held in a mixed parallel proportional-majority system.

At the polling stations, voters will receive 2 bulletins each for the party in the state district and for the candidate in the single-seat one.

In the multi-majority district, 22 parties take part in the election, and in the majority districts - more than 3,000 candidates who stand for election from both political forces and self-nomination.

Following the results of the election, 225 candidates will be elected from the parties that overcame the 5% electoral barrier, and 119 - by constituencies among those who received the most votes in each of them.

Election results, both according to the lists of parties and in the districts, must be established no later than August 5.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology and the Oleksandr Razumkov Center for Economic and Political Research will hold an exit poll for the parliamentary election.

