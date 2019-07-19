Presidential Office Deputy Head Riaboshapka Denies Zelenskyy Clashed With Poltorak

The deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ruslan Riaboshapka, has explained that there was no clash between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak, much less a push by the head of state.

Riaboshapka stated this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

Riaboshapka said he witnessed the situation.

"Complete nonsense. There was no push. Poltorak himself walked away. We discussed an urgent telephone call and the president asked Poltorak to wait. That is all," Riaboshapka said.

According to him, the report that Zelenskyy pushed Poltorak was contrived and does not correspond to reality.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, media reports claimed that Zelenskyy pushed Defense Minister Poltorak, whom he had previously proposed dismissing, in public.