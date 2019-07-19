Zelenskyy Relieves Ambassador To US Chalyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed the ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Valerii Chalyi.

This is stated in the decree of President No. 540 of July 19, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Chalyi is also dismissed from his post as ambassador of Ukraine to Antigua and Barbuda and ambassador to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chalyi was appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States in July 2015.

Prior to that, he was a deputy head of the Presidential Administration.

Earlier, the Office of the President said that Zelenskyy intends to dismiss 12 ambassadors.