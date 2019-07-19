subscribe to newsletter
  • Court Extends Arrest Of RIA Novosti Ukraine’s Director Vyshynskyi Until September 19
19 July 2019, Friday, 18:59
Court Extends Arrest Of RIA Novosti Ukraine’s Director Vyshynskyi Until September 19

The Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the arrest of the RIA Novosti Ukraine news agency’s Director Kyrylo Vyshynskyi until September 19.

Judge Olena Pavlenko announced the decision, which was made by a panel of judges, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The panel found no grounds to change the measure of restraint,” Pavlenko said.

The court rejected a petition by Vyshynskyi’s defense lawyers, who asked the court to free him on his own recognizance.

The court granted a petition by the prosecutor's office, which asked the court to extend Vyshynskyi’s detention by 60 days, until September 19.

Vyshynskyi expressed disappointment at the court’s decision.

“I am now getting ready to go to the Lukianivka remand prison,” Vyshynskyi told reporters when asked about his next step.

Vyshynskyi also said that he was unaware of his possible inclusion on the list of prisoners to be exchanged between Ukraine and Russia.

The court will resume consideration of Vyshynskyi’s case on September 16, when cross-examination of witnesses is scheduled to begin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of the President of Ukraine has proposed exchanging Ukrainian jailed Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov, who is serving a jail sentence in Russia, for Vyshynskyi.

