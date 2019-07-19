IMF Managing Director Lagarde Resignation Will Not Affect Cooperation Between Ukraine And Fund - NBU Council Head Danylyshyn

The resignation of the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde, will not affect cooperation between Ukraine and the IMF.

The head of the NBU council, Bohdan Danylyshyn, wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From my point of view, the resignation of Lagarde from the post of director will not affect Ukraine, as the activities of the IMF, the procedures for preparing documents, monitoring and evaluation are not dependent on the person of the fund manager. Decisions are made in accordance with the approved procedure," he said.

Danylyshyn also noted that the main decision-making body of the IMF is the board of governors, in which there is one governor and one deputy governor from each member state, and the decision on granting loans to countries is taken by the board of directors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 2, Lagarde temporarily suspended her duties in connection with the nomination to the post of the President of the European Central Bank.

On July 16, she resigned, and the resignation will take effect from September 12.