PGO To Serve Ex-Mayor Of Irpin Karpliuk With Suspicion On Friday

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) intends to serve the former mayor of Irpin (Kyiv region), Volodymyr Karpliuk, with suspicion on Friday, July 19.

The press secretary of the Prosecutor General, Larysa Sarhan, wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Karpliuk is obliged to appear in the Prosecutor General’s Office on July 19 at 12:00 p.m. to ensure participation in receiving a report on suspicion, announcing suspicion in the manner prescribed by Chapter 37 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and receiving other procedural documents.

The Prosecutor General’s Office intends to inform Irpin’s former mayor of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 191 (appropriation, embezzlement or seizure of another's property in especially large amounts) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the chairperson of the Irpin city council of Kyiv region, Volodymyr Karpliuk, decided to resign from August 2 to prepare for the election to the Verkhovna Rada in the autumn of 2019.