NACB Conducts Searches In 5th Element Sports Club And In Premises Of Bogdan Motors In Case Of Corruption In Defense Sphere

NACB Conducts Searches In 5th Element Sports Club And In Premises Of Bogdan Motors In Case Of Corruption In De

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) conducts searches in the 5th Element elite sports club in Kyiv and in the premises of the Bogdan Motors automobile company in Kyiv in a case of corruption in the defense sphere.

Ukrainian News Agency leaned this from a source in law enforcement bodies.

“NACB conducts searches in the 5th element,” he said.

According to him, at the same time, people of athletic build, called "titushki", are trying to prevent searches of NACB, using as a cover that in the building is the reception of the Member of Parliament, son of the former President Petro Poroshenko, Oleksii.

Besides, NACB detectives are trying to carry out searches in another room of the same building, but representatives of the sports club do not allow detectives, claiming that there is an honorary consulate of the Seychelles.

The source did not provide other details.

At the same time, according to the press service of the bureau, detectives under the procedural guidance of the SACPO conduct searches in the premises of the Automobile Company Bogdan Motors OJSC, including the 5th Element club.

Investigative action is authorized and carried out in course of the investigation of the embezzlement of state property on a particularly large scale by officials of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces in 2015-2018.

According to the investigation, the persons involved in the case illegally put in a state defense order a special vehicle and carried out its purchase at inflated prices.

Preliminary legal qualification of the case is under Part 5 of Article 191 (assignment of property in especially large scale) of the Penal Code.

NACB detectives carried out investigation of these facts from April 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Bogdan Motors corporation is controlled by the former deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovskyi.

He got the control of the company in 2009 from Petro Poroshenko in exchange for Roshen shares.