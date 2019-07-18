Newly Elected European Parliament Calls On Russia To Unconditionally Release 24 Captured Sailors, Other Ukrainian Prisoners

The newly elected European Parliament has called on Russia to unconditionally release the 24 Ukrainian sailors it captured near the Kerch Strait on November 25, 2018, and other Ukrainian prisoners.

The press service of the European Parliament announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"[The European parliament] calls on the Russian authorities to release without further delay and unconditionally all illegally and arbitrarily detained Ukrainian citizens, both in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, and to provide for their safe return, including Crimean Tatars, the recently detained Red Square peaceful demonstrators of 10 July 2019, Ukrainian citizens detained on politically motivated charges, and the 24 crew members of the Ukrainian naval vessels," the European parliament said in a resolution.

The resolution was adopted by 458 votes, with 80 votes against and with 89 abstentions.

The European Parliament also calls on the Russian authorities to immediately and unconditionally end any act of harassment, including at judicial level, against Alexandra Koroleva and all human rights defenders and environmental activists in the country and allow them to carry out their legitimate work without any interference.

According to information on the European Parliament’s website, 200,000 voters in 28 countries of the European Union elected new members of the European Parliament from May 23 to 26.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow (Russia) has extended the arrests of the 24 Ukrainian sailors until October 24.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on May 27 that it hoped that the newly elected European Parliament would assist Ukraine in resisting Russian aggression.