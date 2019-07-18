EU Provides USD 3.4 Million For Financing Parliamentary Reform In 2019-2021

The European Union has provided USD 3.4 million for financing parliamentary reform in Ukraine during the period of 2019-2021 under the United Nations Development Program’s "Parliamentary Reform Project."

This is stated in documents that the United Nations Development Program’s Resident Representative in Ukraine Dafina Gercheva presented at a press conference, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The "Parliamentary Reform Project" is to be implemented over two years.

One of the key milestones of the project is establishment of a Parliamentary Reform Office – an advisory group to the leadership and secretariat of the Ukrainian parliament that will provide support to parliamentary reform.

"One of the components of this program is to support the potential and functionality of the secretariat through the work of the so-called reform office, since the secretariat is the backbone of any parliament in any country, and we have to ensure that this backbone has the right structure to ensure that processes are structured properly and transparently and that people who can accumulate this knowledge work there, pass it on, control it and coordinate the process in parliament,” said Gercheva.

The goal of the project is to strengthen the parliament’s capacities for legislative process planning, human resource management, e-parliament, communication, and civic education.

According to Gercheva, the United Nations is preparing information and training materials for newly elected parliamentarians as part of the Parliamentary Reform Project.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliamentary secretariat expected the European Union to provide financial assistance for parliamentary reform and increase of its institutional capacity in 2016.