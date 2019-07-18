subscribe to newsletter
25.8 26.15
28.75 29.4
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • EU Provides USD 3.4 Million For Financing Parliamentary Reform In 2019-2021
18 July 2019, Thursday, 18:32 15
Politics 2019-07-19T00:45:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
EU Provides USD 3.4 Million For Financing Parliamentary Reform In 2019-2021

EU Provides USD 3.4 Million For Financing Parliamentary Reform In 2019-2021

The European Union has provided USD 3.4 million for financing parliamentary reform in Ukraine during the period of 2019-2021 under the United Nations Development Program’s "Parliamentary Reform Project."

This is stated in documents that the United Nations Development Program’s Resident Representative in Ukraine Dafina Gercheva presented at a press conference, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The "Parliamentary Reform Project" is to be implemented over two years.

One of the key milestones of the project is establishment of a Parliamentary Reform Office – an advisory group to the leadership and secretariat of the Ukrainian parliament that will provide support to parliamentary reform.

"One of the components of this program is to support the potential and functionality of the secretariat through the work of the so-called reform office, since the secretariat is the backbone of any parliament in any country, and we have to ensure that this backbone has the right structure to ensure that processes are structured properly and transparently and that people who can accumulate this knowledge work there, pass it on, control it and coordinate the process in parliament,” said Gercheva.

The goal of the project is to strengthen the parliament’s capacities for legislative process planning, human resource management, e-parliament, communication, and civic education.

According to Gercheva, the United Nations is preparing information and training materials for newly elected parliamentarians as part of the Parliamentary Reform Project.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliamentary secretariat expected the European Union to provide financial assistance for parliamentary reform and increase of its institutional capacity in 2016.

Больше новостей о: EU UN European Union parliament parliamentary reform

Archive
News
Newly Elected European Parliament Calls On Russia To Unconditionally Release 24 Captured Sailors, Other Ukrainian Prisoners 18:36
EU Provides USD 3.4 Million For Financing Parliamentary Reform In 2019-2021 18:32
Cabinet Imposes Special Import Duties Of 1.75-4% On Diesel Fuel And Liquefied Natural Gas From Russia From August And October - Herus 18:28
NBU Expecting To Receive USD 2 Billion From IMF On New Program In Q4 18:24
NBU Raises 2019 GDP Growth Forecast From 2.5% To 3% 18:17
more news
SBU Establishes And Detains DPR Ex-Militant Involved In Transportation Of Tractor-Truck Carrying Buk Missile System To Shoot Down Malaysia Airlines Aircraft In Donbas 17:17
SBU Classifies Case Of Ex-Commander Of DPR Air Defense Tsemakh 13:09
Court Frees Ex-Berkut Officer Tamtura From Custody 18:44
Constitutional Court Declares De-Communization Law Constitutional 18:40
Detained Ex-Commander Of DPR Air Defense Tsemakh Has Valuable Information About Russia's Involvement In Malaysia Airlines Aircraft Crash - Danyliuk 13:21
more news
Constitutional Court Declares De-Communization Law Constitutional 18:40
Court Frees Ex-Berkut Officer Tamtura From Custody 18:44
Court Obliges Odesa Port Plant To Repay Naftogaz UAH 2.2 Billion Debt For Gas Delivered In October-December 2016 On Special Obligations 13:32
Zelenskyy Considers Abolition Of Rotterdam+ Formula For Calculating Cost Of Thermal Coal His Merit 13:25
Moldova Negotiating With Ukraine On Leasing Capacity Of Ukrainian USF 13:30
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok