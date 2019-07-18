Zelenskyy Grants Citizenship To 5 Russians And 2 Belarusians

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy granted Ukrainian citizenship to 5 natives of Russia, 2 natives of Belarus, a native of Moldova and a native of Georgia.

This is stated in the decree No.526 of July 18, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy granted citizenship to 7 persons who are of state interest for Ukraine: Belarusians Sergei Alekseevich and Denis Prokhorov, Russians Nikita Makeyev, Andrei Kovnirenko and Sergei Gnoevoy, Georgian Nugzar Kandelaki, Moldovan Stanislav Gibadulin, who is in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas for already 5 years.

Besides, Zelenskyy granted citizenship to the Russians, who have outstanding services to Ukraine.

This is Alexey Sivokhin and Dmitry Fomin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to develop a mechanism for granting Ukrainian citizenship as the second ethnic to Ukrainians from friendly countries that are eager to join the development of their historic homeland.