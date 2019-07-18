subscribe to newsletter
25.8 26.15
28.75 29.4
˟
18 July 2019, Thursday, 13:48 19
Politics 2019-07-18T22:15:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Grants Citizenship To 5 Russians And 2 Belarusians

Zelenskyy Grants Citizenship To 5 Russians And 2 Belarusians

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy granted Ukrainian citizenship to 5 natives of Russia, 2 natives of Belarus, a native of Moldova and a native of Georgia.

This is stated in the decree No.526 of July 18, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy granted citizenship to 7 persons who are of state interest for Ukraine: Belarusians Sergei Alekseevich and Denis Prokhorov, Russians Nikita Makeyev, Andrei Kovnirenko and Sergei Gnoevoy, Georgian Nugzar Kandelaki, Moldovan Stanislav Gibadulin, who is in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas for already 5 years.

Besides, Zelenskyy granted citizenship to the Russians, who have outstanding services to Ukraine.

This is Alexey Sivokhin and Dmitry Fomin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to develop a mechanism for granting Ukrainian citizenship as the second ethnic to Ukrainians from friendly countries that are eager to join the development of their historic homeland.

Больше новостей о: President citizenship Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Archive
News
Newly Elected European Parliament Calls On Russia To Unconditionally Release 24 Captured Sailors, Other Ukrainian Prisoners 18:36
EU Provides USD 3.4 Million For Financing Parliamentary Reform In 2019-2021 18:32
Cabinet Imposes Special Import Duties Of 1.75-4% On Diesel Fuel And Liquefied Natural Gas From Russia From August And October - Herus 18:28
NBU Expecting To Receive USD 2 Billion From IMF On New Program In Q4 18:24
NBU Raises 2019 GDP Growth Forecast From 2.5% To 3% 18:17
more news
SBU Establishes And Detains DPR Ex-Militant Involved In Transportation Of Tractor-Truck Carrying Buk Missile System To Shoot Down Malaysia Airlines Aircraft In Donbas 17:17
SBU Classifies Case Of Ex-Commander Of DPR Air Defense Tsemakh 13:09
Court Frees Ex-Berkut Officer Tamtura From Custody 18:44
Constitutional Court Declares De-Communization Law Constitutional 18:40
Detained Ex-Commander Of DPR Air Defense Tsemakh Has Valuable Information About Russia's Involvement In Malaysia Airlines Aircraft Crash - Danyliuk 13:21
more news
Constitutional Court Declares De-Communization Law Constitutional 18:40
Court Frees Ex-Berkut Officer Tamtura From Custody 18:44
Court Obliges Odesa Port Plant To Repay Naftogaz UAH 2.2 Billion Debt For Gas Delivered In October-December 2016 On Special Obligations 13:32
Zelenskyy Considers Abolition Of Rotterdam+ Formula For Calculating Cost Of Thermal Coal His Merit 13:25
Moldova Negotiating With Ukraine On Leasing Capacity Of Ukrainian USF 13:30
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok