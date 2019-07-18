subscribe to newsletter
Presidential Office Forecasts Change Of NACP Leadership In September

The Office of the President forecasts that in two months the new leadership will be in the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP).

Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Ruslan Riaboshapka, said this at a meeting of the National Council on Anti-Corruption Policy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I think that in two months we will definitely have a new head of the NACP," he said.

Riaboshapka also said that, pursuant to the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a bill on the reform of the NACP was drafted.

"We are just waiting for the new parliament to start working, so that the NACP will finally start working," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy intends to submit to the parliament a bill on the reform of the NACP.

It will provide for a change in the structure of the leadership of the NACP.

Больше новостей о: NACP Office of the President

