Zelenskyy's Team Working To Create Information And Entertainment Channel - First Assistant To President Shefir

The team of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is working to create an information and entertainment channel.

The First Assistant to the President, Serhii Shefir, said this in an interview with the Livyi Bereh Internet publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are working to create a channel that would be informational strong. Whether it will be an Internet platform, or a satellite channel. We lose very much informational and not only to Russia, but also in the country. We have all the channels belong to this or that to people who keep them to protect themselves... My opinion: a purely news channel will never become megapopular. For the common people, it is necessary to make entertaining and informational so that news, and TV shows, and entertainment programs. We dream of such a format," he said.

Shefir also noted that the Zelenskyy team plans to return to the film industry after being in power.

According to him, Zelenskyy himself wants to start producing.

Also, the First Assistant considers the participation of the current President in entertaining shows as normal.

“Do you want my personal opinion? Even now, if suddenly he came out in the concert of the Vechirnii Kvartal as the first number and just said a welcome, introductory beautiful monologue, I personally don’t see anything wrong with that... I think this is normal. You simply do not understand our psychology," he said.

Shefir noted that for the concert, Zelenskyy had previously received about USD 1,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 21, Zelenskyy appointed Serhii Shefir as First Assistant to the President.

Shefir was born in 1964 in Kryvyi Rih.

He is a writer and a producer, a director of Kvartal-95 Studio (jointly with brother Borys Shefir and Volodymyr Zelenskyi).