Moldova Negotiating With Ukraine On Leasing Capacity Of Ukrainian USF

Moldova is negotiating with Ukraine on the lease of capacity of Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities (USF).\r\nMoldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said this during an interview with the Euractiv publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\n"Negotiations are underway with Ukraine on the possible lease of a gas storage facility in Ukraine, in order to be connected through this storage to reverse gas supplies from Europe," he said.\r\nPopescu also added that the current gas agreement between Moldova and Russia ends at the end of 2019.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, offered Moldova to create its own insurance supply of gas in Ukrainian USF.\r\nUkrtransgaz has a network of 38,550 kilometers of gas pipeline, an annual capacity of 287.7 billion cubic meters of gas at the entrance into the gas transmission system, and 178.5 billion cubic meters at the exit.\r\nThe Ukrainian gas transmission system consists of 72 compressor stations (with a capacity 5,544.3 MW) and 702 gas-pumping units.\r\nUkrtransgaz operates 12 underground gas storage facilities with a total capacity of 30.95 billion cubic meters.\r\nThe Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company owns 100% of the shares in the Ukrtransgaz public joint-stock company.