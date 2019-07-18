subscribe to newsletter
25.8 26.15
28.75 29.4
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Economy
  • Moldova Negotiating With Ukraine On Leasing Capacity Of Ukrainian USF
18 July 2019, Thursday, 13:30 28
Economy 2019-07-19T00:00:08+03:00
Ukrainian news
Moldova Negotiating With Ukraine On Leasing Capacity Of Ukrainian USF

Moldova Negotiating With Ukraine On Leasing Capacity Of Ukrainian USF

Moldova is negotiating with Ukraine on the lease of capacity of Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities (USF).

Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said this during an interview with the Euractiv publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Negotiations are underway with Ukraine on the possible lease of a gas storage facility in Ukraine, in order to be connected through this storage to reverse gas supplies from Europe," he said.

Popescu also added that the current gas agreement between Moldova and Russia ends at the end of 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, offered Moldova to create its own insurance supply of gas in Ukrainian USF.

Ukrtransgaz has a network of 38,550 kilometers of gas pipeline, an annual capacity of 287.7 billion cubic meters of gas at the entrance into the gas transmission system, and 178.5 billion cubic meters at the exit.

The Ukrainian gas transmission system consists of 72 compressor stations (with a capacity 5,544.3 MW) and 702 gas-pumping units.

Ukrtransgaz operates 12 underground gas storage facilities with a total capacity of 30.95 billion cubic meters.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company owns 100% of the shares in the Ukrtransgaz public joint-stock company.

Больше новостей о: gas Moldova underground gas storage facilities USF Nicu Popescu

Archive
News
Newly Elected European Parliament Calls On Russia To Unconditionally Release 24 Captured Sailors, Other Ukrainian Prisoners 18:36
EU Provides USD 3.4 Million For Financing Parliamentary Reform In 2019-2021 18:32
Cabinet Imposes Special Import Duties Of 1.75-4% On Diesel Fuel And Liquefied Natural Gas From Russia From August And October - Herus 18:28
NBU Expecting To Receive USD 2 Billion From IMF On New Program In Q4 18:24
NBU Raises 2019 GDP Growth Forecast From 2.5% To 3% 18:17
more news
SBU Establishes And Detains DPR Ex-Militant Involved In Transportation Of Tractor-Truck Carrying Buk Missile System To Shoot Down Malaysia Airlines Aircraft In Donbas 17:17
SBU Classifies Case Of Ex-Commander Of DPR Air Defense Tsemakh 13:09
Court Frees Ex-Berkut Officer Tamtura From Custody 18:44
Constitutional Court Declares De-Communization Law Constitutional 18:40
Detained Ex-Commander Of DPR Air Defense Tsemakh Has Valuable Information About Russia's Involvement In Malaysia Airlines Aircraft Crash - Danyliuk 13:21
more news
Constitutional Court Declares De-Communization Law Constitutional 18:40
Court Frees Ex-Berkut Officer Tamtura From Custody 18:44
Court Obliges Odesa Port Plant To Repay Naftogaz UAH 2.2 Billion Debt For Gas Delivered In October-December 2016 On Special Obligations 13:32
Zelenskyy Considers Abolition Of Rotterdam+ Formula For Calculating Cost Of Thermal Coal His Merit 13:25
Moldova Negotiating With Ukraine On Leasing Capacity Of Ukrainian USF 13:30
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok