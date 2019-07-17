Bailiffs Freeze UAH 4,300 In European Solidarity Party’s Bank Account For Non-Compliance With Court Decision

The Bailiff Service has frozen UAH 4,300 in a bank account belonging to the European Solidarity political party for non-compliance with a court decision.

Former deputy head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration Andrii Portnov announced this in his channel in the Telegram messenger, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Portnov attached a copy of the Bailiff Service’s decision.

According to Portnov, the Bailiff Service froze the European Solidarity party’s bank accounts in connection with the lawsuit that he filed against the party to defend his honor and dignity, which he won.

Portnov added that these funds would be forcibly transferred into his personal account in the future.

The decision to freeze the funds in the party’s bank account was made on July 16. It is subject to appeal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv Court of Appeal has ordered the Petro Poroshenko Bloc to retract the information published on its website that claims that Portnov was suspected of committing treason.