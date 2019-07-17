subscribe to newsletter
  Russian Court Extends Arrests Of 24 Captured Ukrainian Sailors Until October 24
17 July 2019, Wednesday
Russian Court Extends Arrests Of 24 Captured Ukrainian Sailors Until October 24

The Lefortovo District Court of Moscow (Russia) has extended the arrests of the 24 Ukrainian sailors captured by Russia until October 24.

The sailors’ lawyer Mykola Polozov announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court considered the applications for extension of the arrests of the captured sailors.

The applications were considered behind closed doors at the request of prosecutors.

The court refused to consider the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea’s decision that ordered Russia to release the sailors immediately.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea ordered Russia to release the 24 Ukrainian sailors by June 25.

The Russian military captured three vessels belonging to the Ukrainian Navy and their 24 crewmembers near the Kerch Strait on November 25, 2018.

