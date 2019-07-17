subscribe to newsletter
17 July 2019, Wednesday, 17:31
Politics 2019-07-18T00:47:57+03:00
Ukrainian news
Presidential Office Initiating Creation Of Freedom Of Speech Council

The Office of the President of Ukraine is initiating creation of a Council on Freedom of Expression.

The press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Dialogue with the media community is important to us, so we are launching the council’s work. It will meet regularly,” the Office of the President of Ukraine’s deputy head Kyrylo Tymoshenko is quoted as saying in the statement.

The council will be made up of representatives from every nationwide media organization.

The Office of the President of Ukraine expects the council to help identify and eliminate censorship and threats to free speech.

Its priorities also include protection of the rights of journalists. For this purpose, the council will include representatives of law enforcement agencies and media lawyers.

Similar councils with representatives of regional mass media are proposed to be created under each regional administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, employees of the NewsOne television channel officials announced on July 10 that the lunching of criminal proceedings against journalists and their summoning to the Prosecutor-General’s Office and the Security Service of Ukraine for questioning because of the television channel’s plan to organize a direct television link-up with Russia’s Russia-1 state television channel constituted harassment and infringement of freedom of speech.

