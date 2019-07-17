subscribe to newsletter
25.8 26.15
28.75 29.4
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • SBU Establishes And Detains DPR Ex-Militant Involved In Transportation Of Tractor-Truck Carrying Buk Missile System To Shoot Down Malaysia Airlines Aircraft In Donbas
17 July 2019, Wednesday, 17:17 27
Politics 2019-07-18T00:48:19+03:00
Ukrainian news
SBU Establishes And Detains DPR Ex-Militant Involved In Transportation Of Tractor-Truck Carrying Buk Missile S

SBU Establishes And Detains DPR Ex-Militant Involved In Transportation Of Tractor-Truck Carrying Buk Missile System To Shoot Down Malaysia Airlines Aircraft In Donbas

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has established and detained a former militant of the Donetsk People's Republic involved in the transportation of the Buk missile system from which a Malaysia Airlines plane was shot down in the Donbas.

The deputy chief of the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vitalii Maiakov, has said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He showed a video shot on a phone, which shows how the Buk missile system is being transported in Donetsk at a tractor-truck.

“Thanks to this video made from a phone, we established who owns this trailer. We found a person from among the militants who took him to a car factory in Donetsk. After three years, we managed to detain this person who did not know anything that we knew about him, when he was crossing the border in the territory under our control from the Russian Federation. We detained him, he is now serving a sentence here in Ukraine," Maiakov said.

The deputy chief of the Main Investigation Department noted that the degree of involvement of 150 people in the crime is being investigated.

He stressed that the Donetsk People's Republic militants involved in the transportation of the Buk missile system will be convicted in Ukraine for terrorism.

The head of the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, Olena Hitlianska, clarified to Ukrainian News Agency that the detained DPR militant was not a driver of the tractor-truck, but he had been involved in the transportation of the Buk.

He was convicted by a Ukrainian court in 2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Oleksandr Danyliuk, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), claims that the former air defense commander of the Sloviansk brigade of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic detained by the Ukrainian special services, Vladimir Tsemakh, has valuable information about Russia's involvement in the downing of a Malaysia Airlines plane in the Donbas.

Больше новостей о: Malaysia Airlines sbu Buk plane crash missile system

Archive
News
Bailiffs Freeze UAH 4,300 In European Solidarity Party’s Bank Account For Non-Compliance With Court Decision 18:19
Russian Court Extends Arrests Of 24 Captured Ukrainian Sailors Until October 24 18:14
Presidential Office Initiating Creation Of Freedom Of Speech Council 17:31
SBU Establishes And Detains DPR Ex-Militant Involved In Transportation Of Tractor-Truck Carrying Buk Missile System To Shoot Down Malaysia Airlines Aircraft In Donbas 17:17
NBU: Number Of Cash Payments Falls By UAH 6.4 Billion 17:05
more news
Court Obliges Kyiv Prosecutor's Office To Open Case On Fact Of Possible Violations Of Management Of PrivatBank 19:27
Appeal Court: Sytnyk And MP Leschenko Did No Act Illegally By Disclosing That Manafort’s Name Is In Party Of Regions’ ‘Black Ledger’ 18:19
Zelenskyy Will Visit Poland On September 1, And First Meeting With Trump Planned For Summer In USA - Presidential Office 13:41
Court Unfreezes 415 Real-Estate Properties Belonging To Kolomoiskyi 19:07
Constitutional Court Declares De-Communization Law Constitutional 18:40
more news
Court Obliges Odesa Port Plant To Repay Naftogaz UAH 2.2 Billion Debt For Gas Delivered In October-December 2016 On Special Obligations 13:32
SBU Establishes And Detains DPR Ex-Militant Involved In Transportation Of Tractor-Truck Carrying Buk Missile System To Shoot Down Malaysia Airlines Aircraft In Donbas 17:17
NACB Interrogates Lutsenko 19:00
Court Unfreezes 415 Real-Estate Properties Belonging To Kolomoiskyi 19:07
Presidential Office Initiating Creation Of Freedom Of Speech Council 17:31
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok