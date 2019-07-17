subscribe to newsletter
17 July 2019, Wednesday
Economy 2019-07-18T00:48:33+03:00
Ukrainian news
NBU: Number Of Cash Payments Falls By UAH 6.4 Billion

The number of cash payments decreased by UAH 6.4 billion or 1.6%, compared with the beginning of the year.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The National Bank reported that this trend is associated with the growing popularity of cashless payments.

As of July 1, 2019, there was cash in the country's total circulation of UAH 39.8 billion, in particular, banknotes - UAH 391.3 billion (2.8 billion pieces) and coins - UAH 2.4 billion (13.20 billion pieces).

It is noted that banknotes with a face value of UAH 200 and loose coins with a face value of 10 kopecks are the most numerable in the amount of cash circulation.

In the eurozone, banknotes with a face value of EUR 50 and coins with a face value of EUR 1 are the most numerable in cash circulation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, earlier the National Bank supported the consolidation of state policy in the field of introduction of non-cash payments.

