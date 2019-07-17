SBI Seize Defective Body Armor In Case Of Procurement Of Them By Defense Ministry

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) seized defective body armor in the case of procurement of them by the Ministry of Defense.

Roman Truba, director of the SBI, said this at the briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“All defective body armor has been seized,” he said.

According to him, an investigative experiment was conducted.

The ballistic and chemical expertise were assigned, as well as expertise to establish the amount of damages.

Truba reported that as a result, a batch of 11,000 low-quality body armor was not supplied to the army.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI stated that the employees of the Ministry of Defense had concealed information on the procurement of the low-quality Korsar body armor.