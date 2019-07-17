SBI Intends To Bring Poroshenko For Questioning By Force In Case Of His Nonappearance

The State Bureau Of Investigation (SBI) intends to bring the former President Petro Poroshenko for questioning by force if he fails to appear for investigation.

Roman Truba, director of the SBI said this at the briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“If not (if he doesn’t appear), then all legal measures will be taken to deliver him to the SBI,” he said.

According to him, the force bringing is also possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko did not appear for questioning.