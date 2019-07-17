Court Obliges Odesa Port Plant To Repay Naftogaz UAH 2.2 Billion Debt For Gas Delivered In October-December 2016 On Special Obligations

The Economic Court of Odesa region obliged a major producer of ammonia and carbamide, the Odesa Port Plant (OPP, Odesa region), to repay the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company UAH 2.227 billion of debt for natural gas delivered in October-December 2016.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a data in the unified register of court decisions.

According to the materials in the register, following three court decisions, the court ordered the OPP to repay Naftogaz a fine in the amount of UAH 2.227 billion.

According to the decision of June 25, the court charged UAH 1.474 billion from the OPP in favor of Naftogaz, and a court decision on June 26 charged UAH 573.28 million in favor of Naftogaz.

Besides, the third decision of June 25, the court charged UAH 179.48 million from the OPP in favor of Naftogaz.

Most of the OPP debt was formed during the period from October to December 2016 (inclusively), when Naftogaz supplied gas to OPP on the basis of a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on imposing special obligations for Naftogaz on the uninterrupted gas supply of the plant, regardless of whether it pay.

At the same time, during the period of the special obligations, OPP transferred only UAH 5 million to Naftogaz.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 23, 2017, Naftogaz filed two lawsuits to the Economic Court of Odesa region to collect UAH 1.518 billion in debt of the plant for gas.

According to preliminary data, in 2018, the OPP reduced loss twice to UAH 750.547 million year over year.

The OPP is a public joint-stock company, 99.5667% of whose shares are owned by the state and managed by the State Property Fund.

The plant specializes in the production of ammonia and urea, transshipment of chemical products coming from the CIS countries for export.