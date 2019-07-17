Detained Ex-Commander Of DPR Air Defense Tsemakh Has Valuable Information About Russia's Involvement In Malaysia Airlines Aircraft Crash - Danyliuk

Oleksandr Danyliuk, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), claims that the former air defense commander of the Svoviansk brigade of the self-proclaimed “Donetsk People's Republic” detained by the Ukrainian special services, Vladimir Tsemakh, has valuable information about Russia's involvement in the crash of a Malaysia Airlines plane in Donbas.

Danyliuk wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Recently, the SBU brought to Ukraine from the occupied Donetsk region a witness to the tragic events of July 2014. Vladimir Tsemakh was the commander of the air defense of the Sloviansk militants brigade of Girkin at the time of the crash. In an interview with one of the separatist media, he frankly talks about the crash and even confirms that the rocket was fired from the Buk air defense system. Besides, Tsemakh personally knew all the militant field commanders, was aware of the details of the operations and the movement of the weapon. The testimony of the detainee would be further evidence against Russia and militants subordinated to it," wrote the secretary of the NSDC.

Danyliuk notes that Russia's guilt is de facto proven, but the aggressor is inventing new versions, trying to confuse traces and divert the attention of the international community with imaginary problems.

"For example, yesterday, the aggressor country initiated a meeting of the UN Security Council on the "problem" of the Ukrainian "language law." This is an obvious attempt to shift the focus of attention on the eve of the anniversary," he said.

The secretary of the NSDC is confident that Russia will not escape punishment for the tragedy of Malaysia Airlines.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late June, the Security Service of Ukraine detained and the court arrested the former head of the air defense brigade of the DPR Tsemakh.

The Ukrainian special services detained the ex-militant in the occupied Snizhne (Donetsk region) and took him to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Tsemakh as the former head of the air defense of the militants may be a valuable witness in the case of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 plane crash.

On July 17, 2014, Malaysia Airlines aircraft was shot down by a missile from the Buk anti-aircraft missile system in Donetsk region.

298 people were killed.