subscribe to newsletter
25.8 26.15
28.75 29.4
˟
17 July 2019, Wednesday, 13:09 14
Politics 2019-07-17T14:45:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
SBU Classifies Case Of Ex-Commander Of DPR Air Defense Tsemakh

SBU Classifies Case Of Ex-Commander Of DPR Air Defense Tsemakh

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has classified the criminal proceedings against the former commander of air defense of the Sloviansk brigade of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic", Vladimir Tsemakh.

This is stated in the response of the SBU to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

Previously, the decision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv dated June 28, 2019 on the choice of a preventive measure for Tsemach disappeared from open access in the Unified Register of Court Decisions.

The SBU did not provide for the reasons for such actions in the response for the request.

Also, the secret service refused to answer the question exactly where and when Tsemach was detained, whether he was informed about suspicion, whether a medical examination was conducted.

"The circumstances described are investigated by investigators of the security organs in criminal proceedings. In accordance with the requirements of Article 222 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and Article 387 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, other data of the pre-trial investigation are not subject to disclosure at this time," the SBU reports.

Besides, the SBU did not answer whether Tsemach is being checked for involvement in the crash of a Malaysia Airlines plane in Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late June, the Security Service of Ukraine detained and the court arrested the former head of the air defense brigade of the DPR Tsemakh.

The Ukrainian special services detained the ex-militant in the occupied Snizhne (Donetsk region) and took him to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Tsemakh as the former head of the air defense of the militants may be a valuable witness in the case of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 plane crash.

On July 17, 2014, Malaysia Airlines aircraft was shot down by a missile from the Buk anti-aircraft missile system in Donetsk region.

298 people were killed.

Больше новостей о: Malaysia Airlines MH17 sbu Buk dpr criminal proceedings Vladimir Tsemakh

Archive
News
SBI Seize Defective Body Armor In Case Of Procurement Of Them By Defense Ministry 13:39
SBI Intends To Bring Poroshenko For Questioning By Force In Case Of His Nonappearance 13:36
Court Obliges Odesa Port Plant To Repay Naftogaz UAH 2.2 Billion Debt For Gas Delivered In October-December 2016 On Special Obligations 13:32
Detained Ex-Commander Of DPR Air Defense Tsemakh Has Valuable Information About Russia's Involvement In Malaysia Airlines Aircraft Crash - Danyliuk 13:21
SBU Classifies Case Of Ex-Commander Of DPR Air Defense Tsemakh 13:09
more news
NACB Interrogates Judge Of Kyiv District Administrative Court Kachur, Who Delivered Judgment On Illegality Of Nationalization Of PrivatBank 13:57
Court Obliges Kyiv Prosecutor's Office To Open Case On Fact Of Possible Violations Of Management Of PrivatBank 19:27
SBU Put On Wanted List Investigator Of FSB Of Russia Investigating Case Of Arrested Ukrainian Hryb 13:52
Zelenskyy Will Visit Poland On September 1, And First Meeting With Trump Planned For Summer In USA - Presidential Office 13:41
Court Unfreezes 415 Real-Estate Properties Belonging To Kolomoiskyi 19:07
more news
NACB Interrogates Lutsenko 19:00
Court Unfreezes 415 Real-Estate Properties Belonging To Kolomoiskyi 19:07
Appeal Court: Sytnyk And MP Leschenko Did No Act Illegally By Disclosing That Manafort’s Name Is In Party Of Regions’ ‘Black Ledger’ 18:19
Constitutional Court Declares De-Communization Law Constitutional 18:40
Court Frees Ex-Berkut Officer Tamtura From Custody 18:44
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok