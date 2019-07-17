SBU Classifies Case Of Ex-Commander Of DPR Air Defense Tsemakh

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has classified the criminal proceedings against the former commander of air defense of the Sloviansk brigade of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic", Vladimir Tsemakh.

Previously, the decision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv dated June 28, 2019 on the choice of a preventive measure for Tsemach disappeared from open access in the Unified Register of Court Decisions.

The SBU did not provide for the reasons for such actions in the response for the request.

Also, the secret service refused to answer the question exactly where and when Tsemach was detained, whether he was informed about suspicion, whether a medical examination was conducted.

"The circumstances described are investigated by investigators of the security organs in criminal proceedings. In accordance with the requirements of Article 222 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and Article 387 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, other data of the pre-trial investigation are not subject to disclosure at this time," the SBU reports.

Besides, the SBU did not answer whether Tsemach is being checked for involvement in the crash of a Malaysia Airlines plane in Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late June, the Security Service of Ukraine detained and the court arrested the former head of the air defense brigade of the DPR Tsemakh.

The Ukrainian special services detained the ex-militant in the occupied Snizhne (Donetsk region) and took him to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Tsemakh as the former head of the air defense of the militants may be a valuable witness in the case of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 plane crash.

On July 17, 2014, Malaysia Airlines aircraft was shot down by a missile from the Buk anti-aircraft missile system in Donetsk region.

298 people were killed.