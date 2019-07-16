Constitutional Court Declares De-Communization Law Constitutional

The Constitutional Court has ruled that the law "On Condemnation of Communist And National-Socialist (Nazi) Totalitarian Regimes in Ukraine and Banning the Promotion of their Symbols" is constitutional.

A source disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

“The law has been declared constitutional,” the source said.

According to the source, the Grand Chamber of the Constitutional Court made this decision on Tuesday, July 16.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 46 parliamentarians petitioned the Constitutional Court to declare the law on de-communization unconstitutional in May 2017.

The initiators of the petition were members of the Opposition Bloc parliamentary faction.

The parliamentarians argued that the law on de-communization violates such constitutional provisions as the principle of legal certainty, prohibition of censorship, and non-interference in the private lives of citizens.

In addition, according to the parliamentarians, the law restricts the right of citizens to participate in the management of public affairs.

Amnesty International has called for abrogation of the current version of the law on de-communization.