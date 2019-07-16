subscribe to newsletter
  • Foreign Advisors Of Normandy Four Agree To Exchange Of Restrained Persons Within Month
16 July 2019, Tuesday, 18:36 12
Politics 2019-07-16T22:00:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Foreign Advisors Of Normandy Four Agree To Exchange Of Restrained Persons Within Month

Foreign policy advisers to the heads of states of the Normandy Format countries (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) agreed to exchange of restrained persons within a month.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Vadym Prystaiko, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Despite the absolutely fundamental disagreements, for example, about the reasons for what is happening between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, by and large there was a productive and pragmatic conversation, and we managed to reach some agreements,” he said.

In particular, the parties agreed on a "grain truce", the separation and demining not only of Stanytsia Luhanska, but also of two additional sites and the specification of further sites for this.

"Within a month, we agreed to exchange a certain number of our hostages. President Zelenskyy said "10 to 10" or "15 to 15". In principle, we are not locked around the number of people, because our task is to exchange now, get our people back and unlock the “all for all” process, which we have been talking about for a long time,” he said.

According to him, the concrete names are handled by the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the situation in Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the foreign policy advisers of the Normandy Four will hold their next meeting in late August.

