Appeal Court: Sytnyk And MP Leschenko Did No Act Illegally By Disclosing That Manafort’s Name Is In Party Of R

The Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal has overturned the District Administrative Court of Kyiv’s ruling that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s Director Artem Sytnyk and Member of Parliament Serhii Leschenko (Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction) acted illegally by disclosing the fact that Paul Manafort, a former adviser to former president Viktor Yanukovych, was named in documents in the so-called “black ledger” of the Party of Regions.

Leschenko announced this in a Facebook post, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I am no longer an enemy of Trump. The Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal has just overturned the District Administrative Court of Kyiv’s decision and issued a new decision rejecting Rozenblat’s lawsuit against me and the NACB for revealing that Paul Manafort is in the ‘black ledger’ of the Party of Regions,” he wrote.

Leschenko demanded that Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko send this information to United States President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudi Giuliani.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv ruled in December 2018 that Sytnyk and Leschenko acted illegally by disclosing the fact that Manafort’s name was on documents in the “black ledger” of the Party of Regions.

In particular, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv ruled that Sytnyk acted illegally by disclosing and disseminating information about United States citizen Paul Manafort, namely the fact that his name and signatures are in documents in the “black ledger” of the Party of Regions and in pre-trial investigation documents.

According to the court, this resulted in interference in the electoral processes in the United States in 2016 and damaged the interests of Ukraine.

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv also ruled that Leschenko acted illegally by interfering in Ukraine’s foreign policy through dissemination of information about Manafort.