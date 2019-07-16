Zelenskyy Will Visit Poland On September 1, And First Meeting With Trump Planned For Summer In USA - Presidential Office

Zelenskyy Will Visit Poland On September 1, And First Meeting With Trump Planned For Summer In USA - President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Poland on September 1, where the U.S. President Donald Trump is also invited, but their joint meeting is scheduled earlier - in the summer in the United States.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Vadym Prystaiko, said this answering the question of Ukrainian News Agency at a briefing.

“We are really planning a visit to Poland on September 1 at the invitation of President Duda. Many leaders are going there. I think President Trump will also come,” he said.

At the same time, a joint meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, he said, will take place earlier.

"We plan our visit earlier... We have an invitation from President Trump, but there is no specific date yet," he said.