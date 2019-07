Official Unemployment Rate 287,100 People In June

In compliance with the data provided by the State Statistics Service, as at July 1, 2019, a total of 287,100 of unemployed people were registered at the State Employment Service.

The Ukrainian News Agency has learnt this from the State Statistics Service.

In June, the number of vacancies made 93,200 (3 people apply for 1 vacancy).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at June 1, 2019, there were 300,900 registered unemployed people.