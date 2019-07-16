subscribe to newsletter
25.7 26.05
28.75 29.4
  Zelenskyy Urges Voters Not To Vote For Servant Of The People Clone Candidates
Zelenskyy Urges Voters Not To Vote For Servant Of The People Clone Candidates

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges voters not to vote in the election of the Verkhovna Rada for representatives illegally using the brand of the Servant of the People party.

He said this in his video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Driving a Tesla car, Zelenskyy told how to properly vote in the Verkhovna Rada election.

"A political party, to which I am very good, will surely win all and we will only then be able to make a normal parliament and be able to select experts for the government. But there is such a situation that there are now many scammers and swindlers. Someone opens up some kind of private enterprise, limited liability company, and then comes the name of the party, which I cannot speak aloud, since this will be agitation," said the President.

Zelenskyy urged voters to be careful when voting for majority candidates and to pay attention to which party a candidate represents and make sure that it is correctly named.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Servant of the People political party asks the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police and the Prosecutor General's Office to investigate registration for snap election to the Verkhovna Rada of clone candidates who illegally use the party's brand.

