Sea Ports Up Cargo Handling By 13% To 72.2 Million Tons In H1

In the first half of 2019, sea ports increased cargo handling by 13% or 8.4 million tons to 72.2 million tons year over year.

The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the first half of the year, the volume of grain transshipment increased by 35% to 25 million tons, the volume of ore transshipment increased by 26.6% to 16.5 million tons.

"Significant - by 392,000 tons - turned out to be an increase in the processing of chemical and mineral fertilizers (bulk - by 16.9%, packaged - almost 5 times). The growth trend of container handling continues: +72,000 TEU (+18.4%) for the first half of 2019, compared to the same period of 2018," the statement reads.

Compared with the first half of 2018, the export of Ukrainian products through sea ports grew by 20%.

At the same time, the processing of imported cargo increased by 0.4%, the processing of transit cargo decreased by 14.9%.

Leaders in transshipment are four ports, which provided handling of more than 87% of the total cargo volume in the past six months: Pivdennyi (23.4 million tons), Mykolaiv Sea Port (15.3 million tons), Chornomorsk (12.3 million tons) and Odesa Sea Port (12.1 million tons).

It is reported that for six months of this year, sea ports handled 5,694 ships, which is by 2.6% or 154 units less than the same period last year.

Most of the vessels served in the Izmail Sea Port (1,816 units), Mykolaiv Sea Port (876 units) and in the Chornomorsk Sea Port (809 units).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, according to the operational data, commercial sea ports increased cargo handling by 1.8% or 2.4 million tons to 135 million tons year over year.