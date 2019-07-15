subscribe to newsletter
  Court Obliges Kyiv Prosecutor's Office To Open Case On Fact Of Possible Violations Of Management Of PrivatBank
15 July 2019, Monday, 19:27
Court Obliges Kyiv Prosecutor's Office To Open Case On Fact Of Possible Violations Of Management Of PrivatBank

The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered the Kyiv prosecutor's office to open a case on the fact of possible violations of the PrivatBank management.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court received a complaint from a citizen (the name is not indicated), in which he requested that the prosecutor's office be obliged to put into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations information about the criminal offenses committed by PrivatBank management.

The plaintiff stated that the prosecutor’s office refused to open the case on his application.

The applicant asked the court to order the prosecutor Chechotka to open a case against the management of PrivatBank, which is located in Kyiv, to hand him an extract from the register and a memo about the procedural rights and obligations as a victim.

On June 27, the court granted the complaint and ordered the prosecutor's office to investigate possible offenses of PrivatBank officials.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) interrogated the judge of the District Administrative Court Of Kyiv, Ihor Kachur, who delivered judgment on the illegality of the nationalization of PrivatBank.

On April 18, the collegium of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv, chaired by judge Kachur, declared the nationalization of PrivatBank, at the request of its former co-owner Ihor Kolomoiskyi, illegal.

