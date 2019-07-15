subscribe to newsletter
25.7 26.1
28.75 29.4
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Court Obliges NACB To Investigate Possible Receipt Of Bribe By First Deputy Head Of National TV Council Herasymiuk
15 July 2019, Monday, 19:23 13
Politics 2019-07-16T08:30:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Court Obliges NACB To Investigate Possible Receipt Of Bribe By First Deputy Head Of National TV Council Herasy

Court Obliges NACB To Investigate Possible Receipt Of Bribe By First Deputy Head Of National TV Council Herasymiuk

The Solomianskyi District Court obliged the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) to open a case on the fact of possible bribery of the First Deputy Chairperson of the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council, Olha Herasymiuk.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court received a complaint from lawyer Yurii Zakharchenko on the inactivity of the NACB.

The complaint is substantiated by the fact that on June 11, to the NACB was filed a statement on the commission by Herasymiuk a criminal offense under Article 368 (obtaining illegal benefits) of the Criminal Code.

At the same time, the representative of NACB Dubrov gave explanations to the court, of which it appears that Zakharchenko was informed by the letter from the National Bureau of June 19 that the Main Division of detectives of bureau had determined that the statement of the crime did not provide objective statements data that may indicate the commission of criminal corruption offenses referred to the jurisdiction of the detectives of NACB, in connection with which at the time of its consideration there are not enough legal basis for entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations.

On June 26, the court granted the complaint of a lawyer and obliged NACB to open a case against Herasymiuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the chairperson of the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council, Yurii Artemenko.

Больше новостей о: court NACB National TV Council Olha Herasymiuk

Archive
News
Court Obliges Kyiv Prosecutor's Office To Open Case On Fact Of Possible Violations Of Management Of PrivatBank 19:27
Court Obliges NACB To Investigate Possible Receipt Of Bribe By First Deputy Head Of National TV Council Herasymiuk 19:23
Naftogaz Cuts Gas Price For Population By 11.7% Under PSO To UAH 4,905.67 Per 1000 Cubic Meters For July 19:16
Court Unfreezes 415 Real-Estate Properties Belonging To Kolomoiskyi 19:07
NACB Interrogates Lutsenko 19:00
more news
NACB Interrogates Judge Of Kyiv District Administrative Court Kachur, Who Delivered Judgment On Illegality Of Nationalization Of PrivatBank 13:57
SBU Put On Wanted List Investigator Of FSB Of Russia Investigating Case Of Arrested Ukrainian Hryb 13:52
Danyliuk's Salary After Appointment As NSDC Secretary UAH 95,400 13:47
Ukraine Ups Grain And Flour Exports By 26% To 50.4 Million Tons In 2018/2019 Marketing Year - Agrarian Policy Ministry 14:04
NACP Finds Violations In Reports Of All Parliamentary Parties For Q1 14:08
more news
NACB Interrogates Judge Of Kyiv District Administrative Court Kachur, Who Delivered Judgment On Illegality Of Nationalization Of PrivatBank 13:57
Ukraine Ups Grain And Flour Exports By 26% To 50.4 Million Tons In 2018/2019 Marketing Year - Agrarian Policy Ministry 14:04
NACP Finds Violations In Reports Of All Parliamentary Parties For Q1 14:08
NACB Interrogates Lutsenko 19:00
Danyliuk's Salary After Appointment As NSDC Secretary UAH 95,400 13:47
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok