Court Obliges NACB To Investigate Possible Receipt Of Bribe By First Deputy Head Of National TV Council Herasymiuk

Court Obliges NACB To Investigate Possible Receipt Of Bribe By First Deputy Head Of National TV Council Herasy

The Solomianskyi District Court obliged the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) to open a case on the fact of possible bribery of the First Deputy Chairperson of the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council, Olha Herasymiuk.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court received a complaint from lawyer Yurii Zakharchenko on the inactivity of the NACB.

The complaint is substantiated by the fact that on June 11, to the NACB was filed a statement on the commission by Herasymiuk a criminal offense under Article 368 (obtaining illegal benefits) of the Criminal Code.

At the same time, the representative of NACB Dubrov gave explanations to the court, of which it appears that Zakharchenko was informed by the letter from the National Bureau of June 19 that the Main Division of detectives of bureau had determined that the statement of the crime did not provide objective statements data that may indicate the commission of criminal corruption offenses referred to the jurisdiction of the detectives of NACB, in connection with which at the time of its consideration there are not enough legal basis for entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations.

On June 26, the court granted the complaint of a lawyer and obliged NACB to open a case against Herasymiuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the chairperson of the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council, Yurii Artemenko.