NACB Interrogates Lutsenko

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has interrogated Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko.

Lutsenko has said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, he was interrogated as a witness in the case of a biased qualification of the actions of Euromaidan activist Ivan Bubenchyk.

Lutsenko said that he could not provide details of the interrogation, because he had signed a non-disclosure document.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lutsenko was summoned for questioning over his procedural decision to transfer the criminal proceedings against Euromaidan activist Bubenchyk to a team of prosecutors led by Anzhela Stryzhevska for pre-trial investigation.

The reason for this decision in April 2018 was the statements of the participants of the “Revolution of Dignity” and the publication of a number of media outlets about the preconceived qualification of Bubenchyk's actions during the events of January-February 2014.