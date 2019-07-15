NACP Finds Violations In Reports Of All Parliamentary Parties For Q1

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) revealed violations in the reports of all parliamentary parties for January-March (first quarter) of 2019.

The press service of the authority said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Agency completed the analysis of reports of political parties on property, income, expenses and liabilities of a financial nature, according to the results of which the last 88 conclusions for the specified period were approved on June 27 and July 5.

Of these, 53 findings contain information about violations of the procedure for submitting a report to the party and the established procedure for providing or receiving a contribution on support of it.

Violations were revealed in the reports of the next parties: Petro Poroshenko Bloc Solidarity, People's Front, Opposition Bloc, Samopomich Association, Radical Party of Oleh Liashko, Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association, as well as in the report of the Opposition Platform - For Life political party, whose representatives are members of the Opposition Bloc parliamentary faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the 8th convocation.

It is noted that persons with outstanding tax debt paid contributions to all of the mentioned parties, and in the report of the Radical Party and the Opposition Platform - For Life there were recorded violations of the procedure for submitting reports.

According to Nataliya Korchak, a member of NACP, these violations are grounds for compiling administrative protocols.

The Agency revealed violations in such parties as Nash Krai, Demalliance, Strength and Honor, ​​Ukrainian Association of Patriots - UKROP, Green Party of Ukraine, National Corps, Liberal Party of Ukraine, Communist Party of Ukraine, Social and political movement of Valentyn Nalyvaichenko Spravedlyvist, 5.10, Agrarian Party of Ukraine, Nashi, Social and Political Platform of Nadiya Savchenko", Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association, Civic Position and Osnova.

In total, for the first quarter, NACP received 267 reports of political parties on property, income, expenses and liabilities of a financial nature.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 14, NACP sent a protocol on administrative violation against the chairperson of the Odesa city council, Hennadii Trukhanov, to the court for declaring false information.