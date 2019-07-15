SBU Put On Wanted List Investigator Of FSB Of Russia Investigating Case Of Arrested Ukrainian Hryb

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has put on a wanted list the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) investigator Pavel Karpenyuk, who was investigating the case of the Ukrainian citizen Pavlo Hryb arrested in Russia.\r\nThis is stated in the list of wanted persons on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nIt is specified that Karpenyuk is put on the wanted list by the Ukrainian law enforcement authorities on June 12 of the current year.\r\nHe was served in absentia with suspicion under Article 372 (bringing a knowingly innocent person to criminal responsibility, combined with an accusation of committing a particularly serious crime, as well as involving the artificial creation of evidence of accusation or other falsification) of the Criminal Code.\r\nThe restraint measure for the accused was not elected.\r\nAccording to media reports, the senior investigator of the FSB Department in Krasnodarky krai Karpenyuk was involved in the detention and arrest of the 20-year-old Ukrainian Hryb.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 22, the North Caucasus District Military Court (Rostov-on-Don, the Russian Federation) has sentenced Ukrainian citizen, Pavlo Hryb, to six years in prison.\r\nThe court declared the Ukrainian guilty of assisting terrorism.\r\nAccording to the prosecution, Hryb allegedly through social networks incited a schoolgirl from Sochi to arrange a terrorist act.\r\nHryb was detained by Russian security forces in Belarus in August 2017.\r\nHe was taken by Russian security forces to the territory of the Russian Federation and arrested on charges of terrorism.\r\nThe trial began in July 2018.\r\nDoctors discovered signs of cirrhosis of the liver of Hryb and the development of Alzheimer's disease.\r\nOmbudsperson Liudmyla Denisova said that the arrested Ukrainian needs heart surgery.