  • Danyliuk's Salary After Appointment As NSDC Secretary UAH 95,400
15 July 2019, Monday, 13:47 16
Politics 2019-07-16T00:00:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
Danyliuk's Salary After Appointment As NSDC Secretary UAH 95,400

The salary of Oleksandr Danyliuk from the day he was appointed as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to July was UAH 95,400.

This is stated in the response of the NSDC to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

Danyliuk was appointed as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council on May 28.

For four working days in May, he was paid UAH 3,044 of salary.

For June, Danyliuk earned UAH 92,320.

"The salary of the NSDC Secretary, O. Danyliuk, for June 2019 was UAH 92,320 (seniority increment - UAH 2,400, labor intensity allowance - UAH 10,000, bonus - UAH 36,000, business trip allowance - UAH 33,120)," the response reads.

The previous secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Turchynov since 2017 monthly earned UAH 52,200.

Danyliuk's deputies previously worked at the NSDC with Turchynov.

The first deputy secretary, Mykhailo Koval, earned UAH 191,650 in May (including UAH 95,800 of vacation allowance and UAH 43,200 of bonus), in June - UAH 84,351 (including UAH 32,000 of bonus).

Deputy secretary’s salaries were: Serhii Kryvonos - UAH 83,997 in May and UAH 73,520 in June (including UAH 40,500 and UAH 30,000 of bonus, respectively), and Oleksandr Lytvynenko - UAH 179,336 in May (including UAH 94,700 of vacation allowance and UAH 40,500 of bonus) and UAH 89,240 in June (including UAH 45,000 of bonus).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Danyliuk as head of the national coordination center for cyber security.

Больше новостей о: NSDC Oleksandr Danyliuk salary

