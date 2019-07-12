Ukraine Agrees With North Macedonia On Visa-Free Travels On Permanent Basis

Ukraine has agreed with Northern Macedonia on visa-free travels on a permanent basis.\r\nAmbassador of Ukraine in Northern Macedonia Natalia Zadorozhniuk has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\n"Today, together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Nikola Dimitrov, on behalf of the Government of Ukraine, I signed an extremely important intergovernmental agreement on visa-free travels on a permanent basis," she wrote.\r\nThe Ambassador stressed that there is no longer any need to prolong the existing agreement annually.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the last time Ukraine extended visa-free travel regime with Northern Macedonia for one year in March of the current year.