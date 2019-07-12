Ukraine Agrees With North Macedonia On Visa-Free Travels On Permanent Basis

Ukraine has agreed with Northern Macedonia on visa-free travels on a permanent basis.

Ambassador of Ukraine in Northern Macedonia Natalia Zadorozhniuk has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Nikola Dimitrov, on behalf of the Government of Ukraine, I signed an extremely important intergovernmental agreement on visa-free travels on a permanent basis," she wrote.

The Ambassador stressed that there is no longer any need to prolong the existing agreement annually.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the last time Ukraine extended visa-free travel regime with Northern Macedonia for one year in March of the current year.