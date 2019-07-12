Finance Ministry Includes Accent-Bank And Agroprosperis Bank To List Of Authorized Banks For Payments To State Employees And Pensioners

Finance Ministry Includes Accent-Bank And Agroprosperis Bank To List Of Authorized Banks For Payments To State

The Ministry of Finance included Accent-Bank and Agroprosperis Bank to the list of authorized banks for payments to state employees and pensioners.

The ministry said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that on July 10, the Ministry of Finance held an extraordinary meeting of the competition commission to determine the authorized banks, through which pensions, monetary assistance and salaries should be paid to employees of budgetary institutions.

According to the results of consideration by the competition commission of the quarterly information of the National Bank, which the authorized banks are obliged to provide, a decision was made to recognize two financial institutions as authorized banks.

Currently, 38 banks are authorized for payments: Ukreximbank, Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Ukrgasbank, Ukrsotsbank, Raiffeisen Bank Aval, Kredobank, UkrSibbank, Idea Bank, Credit Agricole Bank, Piraeus Bank MKB, Alfa-Bank (Ukraine), Alliance Bank, Lviv Bank, Industrialbank, MTB Bank, Pivdennyi Bank, Poltava Bank, FUIB, Grant Bank, Unex Bank, Commercial Industrial Bank, Universal Bank, Radabank, Vostok Bank, Motor Bank, Accordbank, Crystalbank, Sich Bank, Clearing House Bank, Metabank, IIB, Pravex Bank, TAScombank and Ukrbudinvestbank, Accent-Bank and Agroprosperis Bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late 2016, Accent Bank, Policombank, Industrialbank, Marfin Bank, Poltava Bank and Metabank filed a lawsuit against the Cabinet of Ministers with a demand to cancel the decree No.662 on selecting banks for payments to state employees and pensioners.

On September 22, 2016, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No.622, which tightened the selection of banks to pay public sector salaries, pensions and social benefits.

A number of banks, which did not fall under the new criteria of the government, appealed to the court with the requirement to declare the decision illegal.