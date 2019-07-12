subscribe to newsletter
25.75 26.15
28.75 29.45
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Economy
  • Finance Ministry Includes Accent-Bank And Agroprosperis Bank To List Of Authorized Banks For Payments To State Employees And Pensioners
12 July 2019, Friday, 18:30 12
Economy 2019-07-12T20:00:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Finance Ministry Includes Accent-Bank And Agroprosperis Bank To List Of Authorized Banks For Payments To State

Finance Ministry Includes Accent-Bank And Agroprosperis Bank To List Of Authorized Banks For Payments To State Employees And Pensioners

The Ministry of Finance included Accent-Bank and Agroprosperis Bank to the list of authorized banks for payments to state employees and pensioners.

The ministry said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that on July 10, the Ministry of Finance held an extraordinary meeting of the competition commission to determine the authorized banks, through which pensions, monetary assistance and salaries should be paid to employees of budgetary institutions.

According to the results of consideration by the competition commission of the quarterly information of the National Bank, which the authorized banks are obliged to provide, a decision was made to recognize two financial institutions as authorized banks.

Currently, 38 banks are authorized for payments: Ukreximbank, Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Ukrgasbank, Ukrsotsbank, Raiffeisen Bank Aval, Kredobank, UkrSibbank, Idea Bank, Credit Agricole Bank, Piraeus Bank MKB, Alfa-Bank (Ukraine), Alliance Bank, Lviv Bank, Industrialbank, MTB Bank, Pivdennyi Bank, Poltava Bank, FUIB, Grant Bank, Unex Bank, Commercial Industrial Bank, Universal Bank, Radabank, Vostok Bank, Motor Bank, Accordbank, Crystalbank, Sich Bank, Clearing House Bank, Metabank, IIB, Pravex Bank, TAScombank and Ukrbudinvestbank, Accent-Bank and Agroprosperis Bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late 2016, Accent Bank, Policombank, Industrialbank, Marfin Bank, Poltava Bank and Metabank filed a lawsuit against the Cabinet of Ministers with a demand to cancel the decree No.662 on selecting banks for payments to state employees and pensioners.

On September 22, 2016, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No.622, which tightened the selection of banks to pay public sector salaries, pensions and social benefits.

A number of banks, which did not fall under the new criteria of the government, appealed to the court with the requirement to declare the decision illegal.

Больше новостей о: Finance Ministry payments pensions Salaries Accent Bank Agroprosperis Bank

Archive
News
Ukraine Agrees With North Macedonia On Visa-Free Travels On Permanent Basis 18:35
Finance Ministry Includes Accent-Bank And Agroprosperis Bank To List Of Authorized Banks For Payments To State Employees And Pensioners 18:30
Weighted Average Price Of Electricity For Industry Up By 29% To UAH 2,090 Per MWh After Launch Of New Market Model - Ukrenergo 18:11
Naftogaz Has Not Withdrawn Lawsuit Against Cabinet Resolution Requiring Payment Of 90% Of Its 2018 Profit As Dividends 18:08
SBI Interrogates Poroshenko's Press Secretary Tseholko In Case Of Disappearance Of Equipment From Situation Room Of Presidential Administration 18:04
more news
Interpol issues international "wanted" notice for Lev Khlyavich, co-owner of "Boris" medical centers in the Ukraine 13:52
Darnitsa passes GMP compliance audit 19:41
Rada Adopts Electoral Code 13:16
SBI Summoning Poroshenko For Interrogation On July 17 13:24
Boryspil City Council Secretary Hodunok To Visit SBU On Thursday, Sue Zelenskyy 13:27
more news
Zelenskyy Proposes Lustration Of Presidents, MPs, Ministers, General Prosecutors, Heads Of SBU, AMCU, SPF From February 23, 2014 to May 19, 2019 18:03
Rada Introduces Chemical Castration Of Pedophiles Aged 18-65, Creates Public Register Of Pedophiles 18:06
Naftogaz Invites Tender For Procurement Of Legal Services To Protect Company's Interests In Foreign Jurisdictions For UAH 30 Million 18:09
Court Opens Case Upon Withdrawal Of Funds From Kolomoiskyi Under NBU's Appeal 18:12
Zelenskyy Suggests Rada Lustrate Senior Officials Of February 2014 - May 2019, Prohibit Them From Running For President And MPs, Working As Lawyers 13:28
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok