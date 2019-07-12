subscribe to newsletter
25.75 26.15
28.75 29.45
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Economy
  • Naftogaz Has Not Withdrawn Lawsuit Against Cabinet Resolution Requiring Payment Of 90% Of Its 2018 Profit As Dividends
12 July 2019, Friday, 18:08 9
Economy 2019-07-12T18:30:13+03:00
Ukrainian news
Naftogaz Has Not Withdrawn Lawsuit Against Cabinet Resolution Requiring Payment Of 90% Of Its 2018 Profit As D

Naftogaz Has Not Withdrawn Lawsuit Against Cabinet Resolution Requiring Payment Of 90% Of Its 2018 Profit As Dividends

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company has not withdrawn the lawsuit that demands cancellation of the Cabinet of Ministers resolution that requires the company to pay 90% of its net profit for 2018 as dividends to the state.

The press service of Naftogaz of Ukraine announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The press service did not provide further details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman criticized the judge that suspended the payment of dividends on Naftogaz of Ukraine’s profit for 2018 operations to the state.

Naftogaz of Ukraine’s Board Chairman Andrii Kobolev said on July 3 that the company had paid UAH 4.1 billion or 30% of its 2018 profits as dividends to the state and that a court had suspended the Cabinet of Ministers resolution that required the company to pay 90% of its profits as dividend.

The Cabinet of Ministers recently decided that Naftogaz of Ukraine should pay UAH 12,251.932 million or 90% of its profit for 2018 as dividends to the state.

Naftogaz of Ukraine is the leading company in Ukraine in terms of exploration and development of oil and gas deposits, drilling, transportation, and storage of crude oil and natural gas, and supply of natural gas to consumers.

Больше новостей о: Cabinet of Ministers Naftogaz Lawsuit dividends

Archive
News
Ukraine Agrees With North Macedonia On Visa-Free Travels On Permanent Basis 18:35
Finance Ministry Includes Accent-Bank And Agroprosperis Bank To List Of Authorized Banks For Payments To State Employees And Pensioners 18:30
Weighted Average Price Of Electricity For Industry Up By 29% To UAH 2,090 Per MWh After Launch Of New Market Model - Ukrenergo 18:11
Naftogaz Has Not Withdrawn Lawsuit Against Cabinet Resolution Requiring Payment Of 90% Of Its 2018 Profit As Dividends 18:08
SBI Interrogates Poroshenko's Press Secretary Tseholko In Case Of Disappearance Of Equipment From Situation Room Of Presidential Administration 18:04
more news
Interpol issues international "wanted" notice for Lev Khlyavich, co-owner of "Boris" medical centers in the Ukraine 13:52
Darnitsa passes GMP compliance audit 19:41
Rada Adopts Electoral Code 13:16
SBI Summoning Poroshenko For Interrogation On July 17 13:24
Boryspil City Council Secretary Hodunok To Visit SBU On Thursday, Sue Zelenskyy 13:27
more news
Zelenskyy Proposes Lustration Of Presidents, MPs, Ministers, General Prosecutors, Heads Of SBU, AMCU, SPF From February 23, 2014 to May 19, 2019 18:03
Rada Introduces Chemical Castration Of Pedophiles Aged 18-65, Creates Public Register Of Pedophiles 18:06
Naftogaz Invites Tender For Procurement Of Legal Services To Protect Company's Interests In Foreign Jurisdictions For UAH 30 Million 18:09
Court Opens Case Upon Withdrawal Of Funds From Kolomoiskyi Under NBU's Appeal 18:12
Zelenskyy Suggests Rada Lustrate Senior Officials Of February 2014 - May 2019, Prohibit Them From Running For President And MPs, Working As Lawyers 13:28
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok