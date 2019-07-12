Naftogaz Has Not Withdrawn Lawsuit Against Cabinet Resolution Requiring Payment Of 90% Of Its 2018 Profit As Dividends

Naftogaz Has Not Withdrawn Lawsuit Against Cabinet Resolution Requiring Payment Of 90% Of Its 2018 Profit As D

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company has not withdrawn the lawsuit that demands cancellation of the Cabinet of Ministers resolution that requires the company to pay 90% of its net profit for 2018 as dividends to the state.

The press service of Naftogaz of Ukraine announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The press service did not provide further details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman criticized the judge that suspended the payment of dividends on Naftogaz of Ukraine’s profit for 2018 operations to the state.

Naftogaz of Ukraine’s Board Chairman Andrii Kobolev said on July 3 that the company had paid UAH 4.1 billion or 30% of its 2018 profits as dividends to the state and that a court had suspended the Cabinet of Ministers resolution that required the company to pay 90% of its profits as dividend.

The Cabinet of Ministers recently decided that Naftogaz of Ukraine should pay UAH 12,251.932 million or 90% of its profit for 2018 as dividends to the state.

Naftogaz of Ukraine is the leading company in Ukraine in terms of exploration and development of oil and gas deposits, drilling, transportation, and storage of crude oil and natural gas, and supply of natural gas to consumers.