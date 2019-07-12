SBI Interrogates Poroshenko's Press Secretary Tseholko In Case Of Disappearance Of Equipment From Situation Room Of Presidential Administration

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) interrogated the press secretary of the former President Petro Poroshenko, Sviatoslav Tseholko, in the case of the disappearance of monitors and servers with secret information from the situational room of the Presidential Administration.\r\nThe press service of the SBI announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.\r\nAt the same time, the press service did not indicate whether the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksandr Danyliuk, was interrogated within the framework of the case.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 28, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksandr Danyliuk, stated the disappearance of monitors and servers from the situational room of the Presidential Administration.\r\nIn response, Sviatoslav Tseholko, who worked as Poroshenko’s press secretary, said that the equipment for the situational room was rented for Poroshenko’s own money.