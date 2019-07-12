Zelenskyy Dismisses National TV Council Chair Artemenko

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed chairperson of the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council, Yurii Artemenko.

This is stated in the Presidential Decree No.510/2019 of July 9, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, Artemenko was dismissed due to the expiration of his term in office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council chairperson Artemenko resigned.

Artemenko indicated that he made a decision due to the fatigue of five years of work and the receipt of a proposal to transfer to another job.

At the same time, Zelenskyy canceled the decree of May 4, No.186 on the dismissal of Artemenko from the post of a member of the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council.

The National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council appointed Yuri Artemenko as its chairperson in July 2014.