Parubiy's Salary UAH 46,100 In May, Heraschenko's UAH 48,600, Syroyid's UAH 42,300

The salary of Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Andriy Parubiy made UAH 46,100 in May, of Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Chairperson Iryna Heraschenko - UAH 48,600, and of Verkhovna Rada Deputy Chairperson Oksana Syroyid - UAH 42,300.

The Rada's executive staff announced this in response to a request from Ukrainian News Agency.

The salary of Parubiy for May amounted to UAH 46,104, of Heraschenko - 48,602.4, and of Syroyid - 42,262.

Besides, Parubiy, Heraschenko and Syroyid in May were paid UAH 38,420 each as funds associated with the performance of MP powers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the salary of Parubiy made UAH 46,100 in April, of Heraschenko - UAH 48,600, and of Syroyid - UAH 42,300.