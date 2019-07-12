Azov Military Shot Down Russian Drone In JFO Zone

Servicemen of the Azov National Guard regiment shot down a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near the Svitlodarsk arc in the zone of the Joint Forcs operation (JFO).

The press service of the regiment said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Azov military, it was precisely this type of unmanned aerial vehicle that corrected the enemy fire a month ago, when the Azov servicemen with the call sign Kruhlyi and Makson were killed.

The press service of the regiment noted that the detection and destruction of the apparatus was a matter of honour for the Ukrainian soldiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the military shot down a homemade assault unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the zone of ​​JFO.