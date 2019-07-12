Azov Military Shot Down Russian Drone In JFO Zone

Servicemen of the Azov National Guard regiment shot down a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near the Svitlodarsk arc in the zone of the Joint Forcs operation (JFO).\r\nThe press service of the regiment said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nAccording to the Azov military, it was precisely this type of unmanned aerial vehicle that corrected the enemy fire a month ago, when the Azov servicemen with the call sign Kruhlyi and Makson were killed.\r\nThe press service of the regiment noted that the detection and destruction of the apparatus was a matter of honour for the Ukrainian soldiers.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March, the military shot down a homemade assault unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the zone of JFO.