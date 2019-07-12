Zelenskyy Suggests Rada Lustrate Senior Officials Of February 2014 - May 2019, Prohibit Them From Running For President And MPs, Working As Lawyers

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes the Verkhovna Rada to extend lustration to the highest state officials who held positions from February 23 to May 19, if they were not dismissed of their own will, and also to prohibit the lustrated people to run for elected posts and engage in advocacy.

This is stated in the bill No.10444, registered in the Verkhovna Rada on July 11, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is proposed to add the President, the Speaker of the Parliament and his deputies, MPs to the list of persons under the lustration of persons in the law "On Cleansing of Power".

Zelenskyy proposes to lustrating persons that they prohibit running for president, members of parliament and local councils, mayors, etc., by refusing to register or canceling registration, as well as engaging in advocacy by canceling a license.

Besides, Zelenskyy proposes to expand lustration to senior officials who held office from February 23, 2014 to May 19, 2019 and were not dismissed of their own will.

This applies to the President, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and his deputies, the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers, ministers and heads of central executive bodies, the Head of the Presidential Administration, the Head of the State Affairs Department, the heads and deputies of the National Bank, the Anti-Monopoly Committee, the State Property Fund, the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council, members of the High Council of Public Justice and the High Qualification Commission of Judges.

Also referring to the Prosecutor General, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service, the head of the State Security Directorate, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and his deputies, the Chief of the General Staff, the heads of defense enterprises of the Ukroboronprom, the heads of regional departments of the SBU, the PGO, Ministry of Internal Affairs and a number of other posts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Presidential Representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, is confident that members of the Zelenskyy's team who held positions in February 2014 - May 2019 will fall under lustration if the bill, proposed by the head of state, is passed.